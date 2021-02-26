Stantec (TSE:STN) Price Target Raised to C$56.00

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) had its price target increased by stock analysts at CIBC from C$52.00 to C$56.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.20% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Stantec from C$48.00 to C$47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Stantec from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$47.00 price objective on shares of Stantec in a report on Monday, December 7th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Stantec from C$53.00 to C$47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Laurentian boosted their price objective on Stantec from C$42.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$54.90.

Shares of TSE:STN traded up C$1.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$50.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,452. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.16, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$46.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$42.04. Stantec has a fifty-two week low of C$31.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$50.53.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Philip Stone sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.71, for a total value of C$62,562.30.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management and planning, and project economics.

