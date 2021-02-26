Stantec (TSE:STN) Price Target Raised to C$60.00

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) had its price target lifted by TD Securities from C$50.00 to C$60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 19.14% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on STN. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Stantec from C$48.00 to C$47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Stantec from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Friday. CIBC raised their price objective on Stantec from C$52.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Stantec from C$54.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Stantec from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$54.90.

Shares of STN traded up C$1.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$50.36. 202,475 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,452. Stantec has a 12-month low of C$31.00 and a 12-month high of C$50.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$46.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$42.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.16. The company has a market cap of C$5.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52.

In other Stantec news, Director Jeffrey Philip Stone sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.71, for a total value of C$62,562.30.

Stantec

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management and planning, and project economics.

