Stantec (TSE:STN) PT Raised to C$56.00 at Laurentian

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Laurentian from C$42.00 to C$56.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Laurentian’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.20% from the stock’s previous close.

STN has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Stantec from C$48.00 to C$47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Stantec from C$42.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$45.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$47.00 target price on shares of Stantec in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$54.90.

Get Stantec alerts:

Shares of Stantec stock traded up C$1.47 on Friday, hitting C$50.36. 202,475 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,452. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$46.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$42.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.60 billion and a PE ratio of 28.52. Stantec has a 1 year low of C$31.00 and a 1 year high of C$50.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.16, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.61.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Philip Stone sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.71, for a total transaction of C$62,562.30.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management and planning, and project economics.

See Also: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.