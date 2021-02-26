Star Peak Energy Transition (NYSE:STPK) Trading 7.1% Higher

Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. (NYSE:STPK)’s share price traded up 7.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $34.89 and last traded at $34.18. 4,421,219 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 4,572,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.91.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.88.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diameter Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Star Peak Energy Transition in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,439,000. Deep Basin Capital LP grew its stake in Star Peak Energy Transition by 113.0% in the fourth quarter. Deep Basin Capital LP now owns 823,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,855,000 after purchasing an additional 437,014 shares during the last quarter. LNZ Capital LP purchased a new position in Star Peak Energy Transition in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,944,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Star Peak Energy Transition in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,138,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Star Peak Energy Transition in the fourth quarter valued at about $192,000.

Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. was formerly known as Star Peak Energy Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Star Peak Energy Transition Corp.

