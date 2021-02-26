Starbase (STAR) Price Hits $0.0008

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. Starbase has a total market cap of $142,629.39 and $5,446.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Starbase has traded 25.4% lower against the dollar. One Starbase token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.93 or 0.00054465 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $320.61 or 0.00700480 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00029711 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006522 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $15.59 or 0.00034054 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.52 or 0.00060120 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002186 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003676 BTC.

Starbase Profile

Starbase is a token. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 tokens. Starbase’s official website is starbase.co . Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Starbase is a blockchain-based crowdfunding platform. It is built on the Ethereum network, allowing users to launch their fundraising campaigns, sell issued tokens and pay team members. The STAR token can be used for services within the platform and it is also used to receive rewards from project revenue in the form of Ether and Ethereum-based tokens. The STAR token is inflationary. “

Buying and Selling Starbase

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starbase should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Starbase using one of the exchanges listed above.

