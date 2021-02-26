Starvest plc (SVE.L) (LON:SVE) Trading Down 2.6%

Starvest plc (SVE.L) (LON:SVE)’s stock price dropped 2.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 18 ($0.24) and last traded at GBX 18.50 ($0.24). Approximately 319,289 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 73% from the average daily volume of 185,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 19 ($0.25).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of £10.65 million and a PE ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 23.68 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 20.44.

Starvest plc (SVE.L) Company Profile (LON:SVE)

Starvest plc is a venture capital firm specializing in growth capital, early stage and mid stage investments, seed/startup, small company new issues, and pre-initial public offering opportunities. It invests in alternative investment market (AIM) companies engaged in the natural resources sectors including minerals and precious metals exploration.

