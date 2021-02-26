State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 7,334 Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,109 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,334 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.09% of Elastic worth $11,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Elastic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,435,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Elastic by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Elastic by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 18,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after buying an additional 5,762 shares during the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Elastic by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 44,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,752,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in Elastic by 146.5% in the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 514,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,526,000 after buying an additional 306,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Elastic from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Elastic from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Elastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Elastic from $175.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Elastic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.42.

In related news, CEO Shay Banon sold 208,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total value of $29,450,430.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,618,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,216,765,618.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 14,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.78, for a total value of $1,779,330.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,073 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,116.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,129,631 shares of company stock worth $161,747,140. 25.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ESTC opened at $131.56 on Friday. Elastic has a 52-week low of $39.01 and a 52-week high of $176.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of -87.71 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $160.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.87.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.30. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 22.51% and a negative net margin of 24.21%. As a group, analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

