State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Boosts Stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.13% of Repligen worth $13,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Repligen in the fourth quarter worth $270,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Repligen in the fourth quarter worth $416,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Repligen by 496.0% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen in the fourth quarter worth $521,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc increased its stake in shares of Repligen by 542.8% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 21,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,136,000 after acquiring an additional 18,226 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RGEN stock opened at $207.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 252.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 12.13 and a current ratio of 13.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $213.49 and its 200 day moving average is $181.27. Repligen Co. has a one year low of $78.41 and a one year high of $228.84.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.21. Repligen had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 6.58%. Research analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RGEN. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Repligen from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Repligen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Repligen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.80.

In other news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 435 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.18, for a total value of $80,988.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,654 shares in the company, valued at $4,776,261.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jon Snodgres sold 3,957 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total transaction of $757,844.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,281,664.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems that are used in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

