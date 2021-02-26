State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 211,739 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 12,523 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.13% of Diamondback Energy worth $10,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FANG. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 332.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,305,623 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $69,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772,450 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,290,109 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $68,978,000 after acquiring an additional 832,808 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,027,859 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $30,959,000 after acquiring an additional 493,966 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 24,258.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 484,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $23,425,000 after acquiring an additional 482,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 1,042.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 509,385 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $15,343,000 after buying an additional 464,785 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $69.06 on Friday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.55 and a 12-month high of $74.87. The company has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.84.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.65 million. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 135.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.65%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Cowen upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $49.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.78.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

