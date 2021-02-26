State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $11.23 Million Position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 245,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,820 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.16% of Sealed Air worth $11,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEE. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,157,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sealed Air during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,919,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Sealed Air during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,256,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Sealed Air by 992.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 166,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,463,000 after purchasing an additional 151,301 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in Sealed Air by 948.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 160,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,225,000 after purchasing an additional 145,095 shares during the period. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SEE opened at $42.21 on Friday. Sealed Air Co. has a 12-month low of $17.06 and a 12-month high of $47.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.37 and its 200 day moving average is $42.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.43. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 453.43% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Sealed Air’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.70%.

SEE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. S&P Equity Research raised shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Sealed Air has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.92.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials, equipment, and automation solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, and reduce resource use for perishable food processors in the smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

