State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $11.82 Million Stock Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 305,972 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.13% of BorgWarner worth $11,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Davis R M Inc. grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 1.3% in the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 458,140 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $17,748,000 after purchasing an additional 5,798 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 255,714 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,881,000 after buying an additional 9,633 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the third quarter valued at $17,380,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,206,787 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,630,000 after buying an additional 103,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 59,172 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $115,156.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 108,810 shares in the company, valued at $4,009,648.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BWA opened at $45.11 on Friday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $46.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.30. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 11.48%. As a group, analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.46%.

BWA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. BorgWarner currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.07.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

