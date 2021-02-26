State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 175,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,990 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Robert Half International worth $10,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RHI. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Robert Half International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Robert Half International by 723.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 786.8% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RHI. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $66.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $52.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

RHI stock opened at $79.39 on Friday. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.38 and a 52 week high of $83.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.80 and its 200 day moving average is $60.78. The firm has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.65.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.16. Robert Half International had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.87%.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

