State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 2,960 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 272,155 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,960 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $11,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 6.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 625,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,693,000 after buying an additional 36,289 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 53,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after buying an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $235,000. Simcoe Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 7.3% during the third quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,659,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,911,000 after buying an additional 112,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1,744.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after buying an additional 54,627 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $44.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.02. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a fifty-two week low of $23.01 and a fifty-two week high of $49.66.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

