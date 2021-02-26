State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 3,600 Shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 330,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.06% of DISH Network worth $10,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DISH. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in DISH Network during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in DISH Network during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in DISH Network by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in DISH Network by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in DISH Network during the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. 42.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISH opened at $31.55 on Friday. DISH Network Co. has a 52-week low of $17.09 and a 52-week high of $38.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.80 and a 200 day moving average of $31.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.77.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DISH Network Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DISH. Pivotal Research lowered shares of DISH Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of DISH Network from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim lowered shares of DISH Network from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of DISH Network from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.17.

DISH Network Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

