State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 4,030 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 304,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,030 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $11,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 238.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

OHI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.53.

OHI stock opened at $37.79 on Friday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $13.33 and a one year high of $44.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40. The company has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 54.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.52). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 17.99%. On average, research analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.30%.

In related news, CFO Robert O. Stephenson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.29, for a total transaction of $932,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 246,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,190,157.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert O. Stephenson sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total transaction of $171,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 246,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,180,299.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 1,500 shares of company stock worth $54,535 and sold 230,056 shares worth $8,513,972. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

