State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 9,189 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 212,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,189 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.15% of East West Bancorp worth $10,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning grew its holdings in East West Bancorp by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in East West Bancorp by 205.2% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 45,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 30,618 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in East West Bancorp by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 259,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,499,000 after acquiring an additional 4,376 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in East West Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $535,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in East West Bancorp by 138.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EWBC opened at $73.10 on Friday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.55 and a 1 year high of $75.23. The stock has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.82 and a 200 day moving average of $46.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.12. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The company had revenue of $416.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.02 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. East West Bancorp’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.27%.

Several research firms have recently commented on EWBC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. UBS Group raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $79.00 target price (up from $73.00) on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. East West Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.50.

In other East West Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 9,074 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $448,709.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,815,804. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,364 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.06, for a total transaction of $90,105.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,147,528.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,438 shares of company stock valued at $664,035. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

