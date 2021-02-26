State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys Shares of 605,879 Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 605,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,290,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.12% of Genworth Financial as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Shah Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 9,521,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,992,000 after purchasing an additional 292,944 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Genworth Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $499,000. XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Genworth Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 7,202.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 71,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 71,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 11,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,940 shares in the last quarter. 67.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GNW opened at $3.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.90 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.32 and a 200 day moving average of $3.60. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.87 and a twelve month high of $4.84.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.14. Genworth Financial had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%.

Genworth Financial Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

