State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.34 Million Stock Holdings in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,121 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.09% of Pacira BioSciences worth $2,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the third quarter valued at about $25,954,000. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,234,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,641,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 143.0% in the 4th quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 138,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,277,000 after purchasing an additional 81,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 71.5% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 178,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,726,000 after purchasing an additional 74,396 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CEO David M. Stack sold 21,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total transaction of $1,513,212.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded Pacira BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Northland Securities lowered Pacira BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.92.

PCRX opened at $74.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.46 and a 1 year high of $80.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.65.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $130.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.91 million. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 29.95%. Pacira BioSciences’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pacira BioSciences Profile

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

