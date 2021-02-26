State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.35 Million Stock Position in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,443 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.11% of South Jersey Industries worth $2,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SJI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,019,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $289,425,000 after acquiring an additional 904,878 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,980,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,433,000 after acquiring an additional 903,890 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,270,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $220,459,000 after acquiring an additional 807,229 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 210.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,015,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,471,000 after acquiring an additional 688,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,413,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,234,000 after acquiring an additional 457,304 shares in the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get South Jersey Industries alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on SJI shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on South Jersey Industries in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of South Jersey Industries from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

SJI stock opened at $25.51 on Friday. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.24 and a twelve month high of $32.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.86 and its 200-day moving average is $21.89.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 8.39%. Research analysts anticipate that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.3025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. South Jersey Industries’s payout ratio is currently 108.04%.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

Further Reading: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for South Jersey Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Jersey Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.