State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.37 Million Stock Position in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,943 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 49,694 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.14% of Capitol Federal Financial worth $2,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Capitol Federal Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $840,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Capitol Federal Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $141,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $743,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 300,149 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $156,000. 72.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CFFN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Capitol Federal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Capitol Federal Financial from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th.

In other news, EVP Anthony S. Barry bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.63 per share, with a total value of $126,300.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,777 shares in the company, valued at $439,233.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CFFN stock opened at $13.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $13.70. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.57.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 19.88%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Capitol Federal Financial’s payout ratio is presently 72.34%.

About Capitol Federal Financial

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

