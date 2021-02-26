State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Stake in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,797 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.08% of EVERTEC worth $2,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EVTC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in EVERTEC by 513.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 447,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,831,000 after buying an additional 374,923 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in EVERTEC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,913,000. Azora Capital LP acquired a new stake in EVERTEC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,991,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in EVERTEC by 136.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 294,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,218,000 after buying an additional 169,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in EVERTEC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,842,000. 80.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Joaquin A. Castrillo-Salgado sold 2,088 shares of EVERTEC stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $87,236.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,594.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 75,000 shares of EVERTEC stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $3,049,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 204,457 shares in the company, valued at $8,313,221.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,235 shares of company stock worth $7,091,122 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVTC opened at $37.73 on Friday. EVERTEC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.21 and a twelve month high of $42.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is 11.05%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EVTC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. EVERTEC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

