State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Raises Stake in Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,364 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,065 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.22% of Luminex worth $2,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowen Prime Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Luminex by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 170,870 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,951,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Luminex during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. 6 Meridian grew its holdings in shares of Luminex by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 9,901 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Luminex by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,073 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Luminex during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LMNX opened at $32.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 84.59 and a beta of 0.61. Luminex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.61 and a fifty-two week high of $41.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.47. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $111.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.57 million. Luminex had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 4.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Luminex Co. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. Luminex’s dividend payout ratio is presently -190.48%.

Luminex Profile

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market; FlowSight Imaging Flow cytometer; ImageStream System; CellStream Flow Cytometer; Guava easyCyte line; and Muse Cell Analyzer.

