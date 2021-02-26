State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 13,023 Shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 161,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,023 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.12% of Hostess Brands worth $2,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Hostess Brands by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 230,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 43,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 2,094.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the period.

TWNK stock opened at $14.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.66 and its 200-day moving average is $13.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.40 and a beta of 0.75. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.32 and a twelve month high of $16.18.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 6.43%. Research analysts anticipate that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TWNK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Hostess Brands from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Hostess Brands from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Hostess Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.57.

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

