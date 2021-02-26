State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 18,189 Shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 18,189 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.14% of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals worth $2,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 98,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 303.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 142,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dicerna Pharmaceuticals alerts:

DRNA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

In other news, COO James B. Weissman sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total transaction of $91,162.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $971,834.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Adam Koppel sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total value of $23,400,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,065,577 shares of company stock worth $25,046,897. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

DRNA opened at $28.31 on Friday. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $11.75 and a one year high of $29.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.58 and a beta of 1.33.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiometabolic diseases.

Recommended Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.