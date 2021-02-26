State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 2,113 Shares of Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,113 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.11% of Magellan Health worth $2,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MGLN. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Magellan Health by 221.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Magellan Health in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Magellan Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $122,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Magellan Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Magellan Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGLN stock opened at $93.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.97. Magellan Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.60 and a 52 week high of $95.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MGLN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magellan Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Stephens lowered shares of Magellan Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Magellan Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

In other news, CEO Mostafa Kamal sold 2,793 shares of Magellan Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.69, for a total value of $222,574.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,824 shares in the company, valued at $225,044.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

About Magellan Health

Magellan Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare management services in the United States. The company operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine.

