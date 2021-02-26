State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 6,652 Shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,652 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.11% of Minerals Technologies worth $2,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 1.8% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 55,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. Snyder Capital Management L P increased its stake in Minerals Technologies by 11.2% during the third quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 301,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,381,000 after acquiring an additional 30,391 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Minerals Technologies by 3.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 40,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 380,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,490,000 after acquiring an additional 27,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 4,457.1% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 212,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,874,000 after acquiring an additional 208,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Minerals Technologies alerts:

Shares of MTX stock opened at $71.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.47. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $27.28 and a one year high of $75.41.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 6.88%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 4.73%.

MTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Minerals Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. CL King lifted their price objective on Minerals Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Minerals Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.67.

In other Minerals Technologies news, VP Andrew M. Jones sold 3,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total value of $186,347.37. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $727,120.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan J. Hastings sold 5,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total value of $324,478.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,511,115.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,699 shares of company stock worth $2,185,646. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite.

See Also: Operating Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.