State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,937 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.07% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $2,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 67,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after purchasing an additional 9,556 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 110,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,605,000. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 70,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 2,726 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.11, for a total value of $199,297.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 788 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total value of $55,041.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,501,146.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,076 shares of company stock valued at $2,934,503. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMN shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Friday, November 6th. Truist upped their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $84.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Benchmark upped their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $63.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AMN Healthcare Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

AMN opened at $73.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 39.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.51. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.65 and a 1 year high of $89.22.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 3.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, Advanced, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a staffing solution under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

