State of Tennessee Treasury Department Decreases Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,466 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.15% of Essex Property Trust worth $23,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,888,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,383,188,000 after purchasing an additional 80,149 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,220,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $764,538,000 after purchasing an additional 721,110 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 5.2% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,578,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $316,857,000 after buying an additional 77,398 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 7.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 571,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,702,000 after buying an additional 41,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 25.4% during the third quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 530,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,562,000 after buying an additional 107,350 shares in the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESS opened at $261.05 on Friday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $175.81 and a 12 month high of $322.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The stock has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $250.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.60.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($1.65). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 39.89% and a return on equity of 9.46%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $2.09 dividend. This is a boost from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.08. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.11%.

ESS has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $266.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded Essex Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Essex Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “sell” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.50.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

