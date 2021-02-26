State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $17.43 Million Position in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 548.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,417 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 197,439 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.10% of Royal Caribbean Group worth $17,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RCL. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,411,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,076,000 after buying an additional 1,067,748 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,028,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,242,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,424,000 after buying an additional 334,645 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 4,464.2% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 265,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,792,000 after buying an additional 259,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P increased its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 492,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,902,000 after buying an additional 241,000 shares in the last quarter. 59.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RCL opened at $91.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 2.86. Royal Caribbean Group has a 12-month low of $19.25 and a 12-month high of $99.24.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($5.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($5.20) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $34.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.86 million. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 24.36% and a negative return on equity of 25.20%. The business’s revenue was down 98.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.31 EPS for the current year.

RCL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Royal Caribbean Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Caribbean Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.73.

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 19 nights.

