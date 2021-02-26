State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $18.10 Million Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,522 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 12,791 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in 3M were worth $18,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Aua Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 64.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MMM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on 3M from $208.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Sunday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on 3M from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.23.

NYSE:MMM opened at $178.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $103.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $173.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.55. 3M has a 1 year low of $114.04 and a 1 year high of $187.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.05%.

In related news, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 5,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total value of $1,016,294.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,832,100.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total value of $5,419,488.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,894,077.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,904 shares of company stock worth $7,514,868. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

