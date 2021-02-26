State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $19.45 Million Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 31.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 227,424 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,293 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $19,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 5,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 17,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 463 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total transaction of $35,725.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,465.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 346 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total value of $26,697.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,173,436.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,810 shares of company stock worth $2,418,650. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $76.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.47 and its 200 day moving average is $80.53. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $58.49 and a one year high of $86.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $65.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.19%.

CL has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.91.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

