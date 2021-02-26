State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $19.49 Million Stake in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its stake in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 70.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,944 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 580,894 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $19,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 326,132 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,167,000 after purchasing an additional 33,216 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 36,632 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 37,760 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 20,614 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the period. 82.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BAX stock opened at $78.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Baxter International Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.10 and a twelve month high of $95.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.09. The company has a market cap of $39.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Baxter International had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.61%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BAX shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Baxter International from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler lowered Baxter International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group lowered Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Baxter International from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $96.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baxter International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.31.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

