State of Tennessee Treasury Department Increases Stake in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 604,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 46,416 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.16% of Duke Realty worth $24,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Duke Realty by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 99,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,664,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of Duke Realty by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 27,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Duke Realty by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 165,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,120,000 after acquiring an additional 32,622 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Realty during the 3rd quarter worth about $432,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Realty by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 34,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DRE stock opened at $40.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.01. Duke Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $25.19 and a twelve month high of $43.45. The company has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.30. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 22.76%. The firm had revenue of $248.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.83%.

In related news, Director Charles R. Eitel sold 3,719 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total value of $154,264.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,209 shares in the company, valued at $133,109.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DRE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Duke Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Duke Realty from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.64.

Duke Realty Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 156 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

