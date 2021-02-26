State of Tennessee Treasury Department Increases Stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 318.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 92,007 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $16,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LQD. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 7,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 41.8% during the third quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 132,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,907,000 after purchasing an additional 39,204 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management raised its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 9,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 51.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 564,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,060,000 after acquiring an additional 190,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LQD stock opened at $130.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $135.14 and a 200 day moving average of $136.30. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $104.95 and a twelve month high of $139.38.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

