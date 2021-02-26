State of Tennessee Treasury Department Purchases 177,139 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 688.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 202,871 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 177,139 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.15% of Hasbro worth $18,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HAS. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Hasbro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in Hasbro by 135.3% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hasbro by 94.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hasbro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in Hasbro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Hasbro news, CEO Brian Goldner sold 42,497 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.07, for a total value of $3,997,692.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,435,409.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:HAS opened at $91.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.11, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.33 and a 1-year high of $101.24.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Hasbro from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Hasbro from $115.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Hasbro from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Hasbro from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.10.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

