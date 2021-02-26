State of Tennessee Treasury Department Reduces Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 64.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 162,528 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.07% of Parker-Hannifin worth $24,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 46,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $184,000. Albar Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter. Albar Capital Ltd now owns 56,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,396,000 after buying an additional 25,449 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 306,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,549,000 after buying an additional 11,653 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 221.8% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PH shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $256.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $240.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $343.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.86.

PH stock opened at $289.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $277.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.35 billion, a PE ratio of 31.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $93.00 and a 1 year high of $297.86.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.62%.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

