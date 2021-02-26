State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 172,300 Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 604,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172,300 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.12% of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF worth $23,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Lee Financial Co lifted its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 670.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000.

Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF stock opened at $37.15 on Friday. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $23.85 and a 52-week high of $38.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.69.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

