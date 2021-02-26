State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 2,568 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 171,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,568 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.15% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $21,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MAA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,384,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $390,393,000 after purchasing an additional 468,998 shares during the period. Aew Capital Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,947,000. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 557,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,624,000 after purchasing an additional 159,174 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,778,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,806,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,368,923,000 after purchasing an additional 120,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

MAA stock opened at $137.91 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.06. The company has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.61 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $145.16.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $423.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.86 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 62.60%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MAA. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.73.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 1,376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total transaction of $169,949.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,797,152.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 397 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total transaction of $49,033.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,357 shares in the company, valued at $8,319,263.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,387 shares of company stock worth $294,818 over the last three months. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

