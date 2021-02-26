State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 3,534 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department cut its holdings in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 368,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,534 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.22% of Regency Centers worth $16,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Regency Centers during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Regency Centers by 970.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on REG. Compass Point raised shares of Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $38.00 to $47.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist upped their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Regency Centers from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.58.

REG stock opened at $55.25 on Friday. Regency Centers Co. has a 52 week low of $31.80 and a 52 week high of $63.74. The company has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 204.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Regency Centers had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 1.01%. On average, analysts forecast that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.18%.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

