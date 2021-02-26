State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 54,730 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 236,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,730 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $21,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

ATVI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $104.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.23.

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $95.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $73.50 billion, a PE ratio of 33.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.06. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.51 and a twelve month high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. This represents a yield of 0.46%. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is currently 19.71%.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $807,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

Featured Article: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.