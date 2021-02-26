State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 84,802 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 945,501 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 84,802 shares during the period. The Walt Disney accounts for about 0.7% of State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.05% of The Walt Disney worth $171,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Insight Financial Services bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.65.

In other news, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 9,731 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.99, for a total value of $1,488,745.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,488,745.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 35,906 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.34, for a total transaction of $6,223,946.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,255,498.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,299,704 shares of company stock valued at $235,913,483 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock opened at $190.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $179.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.04. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $200.60. The company has a market cap of $346.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

