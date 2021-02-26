State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $1.27 Million Holdings in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 18,900 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.19% of Avid Bioservices worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices in the 4th quarter worth $11,947,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Avid Bioservices during the third quarter worth about $2,900,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 750.9% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 390,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,976,000 after acquiring an additional 344,681 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Avid Bioservices during the fourth quarter worth about $1,432,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Avid Bioservices during the fourth quarter worth about $1,391,000. 58.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDMO opened at $18.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.55. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $19.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -189.50 and a beta of 2.36.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 0.31% and a net margin of 0.20%. The firm had revenue of $21.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.00 million. Research analysts expect that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avid Bioservices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Avid Bioservices from $12.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

Avid Bioservices Profile

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. It produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

