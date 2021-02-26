State of Wisconsin Investment Board Reduces Position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 92.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,369 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in The Boston Beer were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 2.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 2.3% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer during the third quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,080.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $996.00 to $1,002.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen lowered shares of The Boston Beer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $1,250.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,379.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,015.92.

In related news, Chairman C James Koch sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $932.92, for a total value of $9,329,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider John C. Geist sold 262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $991.14, for a total transaction of $259,678.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 45,149 shares of company stock worth $42,425,280 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAM opened at $1,035.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 73.94 and a beta of 0.76. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $290.02 and a 1 year high of $1,236.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,021.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $949.58.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.01. The Boston Beer had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 20.36%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 15.34 EPS for the current year.

The Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach, Wild Leaf, and Tura brand names.

