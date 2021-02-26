Status Trading 28.2% Lower This Week (SNT)

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. One Status token can currently be purchased for about $0.0799 or 0.00000175 BTC on popular exchanges. Status has a total market capitalization of $277.26 million and $36.51 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Status has traded down 28.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00054314 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $319.41 or 0.00699576 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00029565 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006471 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00034104 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.46 or 0.00060152 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002192 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003670 BTC.

About Status

Status (SNT) is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Status’ official website is status.im . Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here

Status Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

