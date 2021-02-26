Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Increases Dividend to $0.26 Per Share

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 26th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, April 16th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is a positive change from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.
Steel Dynamics has increased its dividend payment by 61.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years.
STLD stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.58. 1,896,479 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,997,531. The stock has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Steel Dynamics has a 1 year low of $14.98 and a 1 year high of $44.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.64.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Steel Dynamics from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.75.
About Steel Dynamics
Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.
Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index
Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.