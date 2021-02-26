Steem (STEEM) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $91.19 Million

Steem (CURRENCY:STEEM) traded up 9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. Over the last week, Steem has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar. One Steem coin can currently be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00000985 BTC on major exchanges. Steem has a total market cap of $169.84 million and approximately $91.19 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Steem alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,657.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $481.39 or 0.01054367 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $178.39 or 0.00390727 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00030329 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003466 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000049 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00005101 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000273 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Steem

Steem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 394,799,045 coins and its circulating supply is 377,824,951 coins. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Steem is steem.com . The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog

Steem Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Steem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.