Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $45.65

Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$45.65 and traded as high as C$46.49. Stella-Jones shares last traded at C$45.80, with a volume of 140,097 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SJ shares. CIBC upped their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$52.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.08 billion and a PE ratio of 15.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.58, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$46.93 and a 200 day moving average price of C$45.65.

Stella-Jones Inc produces, markets, and sells pressure treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including bridge timbers, foundation and marine pilings; and construction timbers.

