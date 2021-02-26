Stellar (XLM) Price Reaches $0.38 on Top Exchanges

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. Stellar has a market cap of $8.64 billion and approximately $1.54 billion worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Stellar has traded down 24.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Stellar coin can now be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00000828 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $222.62 or 0.00480594 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.07 or 0.00067078 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000927 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00007498 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.21 or 0.00080320 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00012719 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.86 or 0.00055829 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $116.38 or 0.00251245 BTC.

Stellar Coin Profile

XLM uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,803,476 coins and its circulating supply is 22,523,180,403 coins. The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org . Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

Stellar Coin Trading

