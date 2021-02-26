Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Stereotaxis had a negative return on equity of 22.78% and a negative net margin of 24.54%.

NYSEAMERICAN:STXS traded down $0.46 on Friday, hitting $7.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,223,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,147. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $515.80 million, a P/E ratio of -67.09 and a beta of 1.56. Stereotaxis has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $7.75.

Get Stereotaxis alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Stereotaxis in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Stereotaxis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic magnetic navigation (RMN) systems for use in hospital's interventional surgical suite to enhance the treatment of arrhythmias and coronary artery disease in the United States and internationally. Its RMN systems include the Genesis RMN and Niobe systems, which enable physicians to complete complex interventional procedures by providing image-guided delivery of catheters and guidewires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites; and Vdrive system that offers navigation and stability for the diagnostic and therapeutic devices designed to enhance interventional procedures.

Read More: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Stereotaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stereotaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.