Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 11.53% and a positive return on equity of 9.42%.

Shares of SRCL stock traded down $1.67 on Friday, hitting $64.87. The stock had a trading volume of 532,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,036. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.34. Stericycle has a 1 year low of $38.45 and a 1 year high of $79.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.11.

Get Stericycle alerts:

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Stericycle from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.63.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America RWCS; International RWCS; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

Recommended Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.