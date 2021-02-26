Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 11.53% and a positive return on equity of 9.42%.

Shares of SRCL stock traded down $1.67 on Friday, hitting $64.87. The stock had a trading volume of 532,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,036. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.34. Stericycle has a 1 year low of $38.45 and a 1 year high of $79.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.11.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Stericycle from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.63.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America RWCS; International RWCS; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

